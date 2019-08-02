|
(M ay 8, 1934 – July 28, 2019) "Frank", "Ankie", "Kiko", Familian "Umpa", Of Agana Heights was called by our heavenly Father at the age of 85. Masses are being offered each night as follows: Monday through Friday at 6:00 pm except on Saturday at 5:00 pm and Sunday at 9:00 am. Last Respects will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 fro m 9:00 am – 11:30 am at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Agana Heights. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veteran's Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 2, 2019