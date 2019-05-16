Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church, Lower Level
Dededo
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church, Lower Level
Dededo
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church, Lower Level
Dededo
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church, Upper Level
Dededo
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church, Upper Level
Dededo
Francisco Guerrero Rios Obituary
(March 11, 1947 - May 7, 2019) Fondly known as "Kiko", Familian Brigido - Diso - Liberato of Dededo, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 72. Mass is being held at Santa Barbara Church, Dededo, May 9 - May 17 (Lower Level on weekdays at 6PM, Upper Level on weekends at 5PM) followed by Rosary. Last Respects for Francisco will be held on May 20 at 9AM at Santa Barbara Church, Upper Level, Dededo. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 12PM. Burial services will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada. We invite our families and many loving friends to gather and join us for Francisco's journey home and final resting place.

Published in Pacific Daily News on May 16, 2019
