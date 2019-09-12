|
(January 1, 1932 – September 6, 2019) Lovingly known by his children as "Daddy" aka, "Daddy Frank, Kiyu or Ankie" of Inalahan, Guam was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 87. Mass of intention is being offered at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inalahan. Last Respects for Francisco will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 8:00am – 11:30am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inalahan. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona where we will bid farewell and a peaceful rest to Daddy.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019