(September 21, 1942 - April 12, 2019) Also known as "Kiko Maria", Familian "Gabit/Golo" Originally from Banigada and Resided in Dededo, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 76. Mass of intention and Rosary schedule at the Santa Barbara Church in Dededo. On Easter Sunday - April 21st the Mass of intention will be celebrated at 5pm followed by Rosary (Upper Level). Last Respects for Francisco Pereda Cepeda will be held on April 24, 2019 (Wednesday) at San Vicente and San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada, beginning at 9:00am and concluding at 12:00pm. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00pm. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park Leyang Barrigada.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 22, 2019