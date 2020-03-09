|
|
(October 26, 1932 - March 1, 2020) Familian "Jacinto" ~ Fondly known as "Frankie" and "Frank" Of Yigo was called home by our Heavenly Gather at the age of 87... Last Respects for Francisco will be held on Tuesday, March 10th at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest. The family will accept prayers in lieu of flowers or monetary donations.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 9, 2020