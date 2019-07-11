Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
8:30 AM - 11:00 AM
at the family residence
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church
Barrigada
View Map
(May 28, 1949 - June 29, 2019) Familian "Kadi/Kotla" Of Pagat, Mangilao was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 70. Rosary is being said at #349 Kinney's Rd. Mangilao at 7:00 p.m. Last Respects for Francisco will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the family residence. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 noon at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on July 11, 2019
