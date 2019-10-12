Services
Francisco Rivera San Agustin Obituary
(August 15, 1938 - October 6, 2019) Fondly known as "Frank" ~ Familian "Lalo / Apa" ~ Of Agana Springs, Sinajana was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 81. Mass of Intention is being said nightly at Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Monday - Friday 7 p.m. Saturday 5 p.m. Sunday 10:30 a.m. Final Mass is being offered Monday, October 14th at 7 p.m. Last Respects for Francisco will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veteran's Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 12, 2019
