Francisco San Nicolas "Frank" Kawamoto
1943 - 2020
Retired, United States Army | Mass of Intention is offered at 7pm on Mon-Wed & Friday at San Miguel Church in Talofofo. Last respects will he held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Chapel in Windward Hills. Family viewing will he from 8am - 9am and Public Viewing will take place from 9am - 11am. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at San Miguel Church starting at 11:30 am. Burial will follow at Guam Veteran's Cemetery in Piti.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Requiem Mass
07:00 PM
San Miguel Church
AUG
7
Requiem Mass
07:00 PM
San Miguel Church
AUG
8
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Chapel
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
San Miguel Church
AUG
8
Burial
Guam Veteran's Cemetery
