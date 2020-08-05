Retired, United States Army | Mass of Intention is offered at 7pm on Mon-Wed & Friday at San Miguel Church in Talofofo. Last respects will he held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Chapel in Windward Hills. Family viewing will he from 8am - 9am and Public Viewing will take place from 9am - 11am. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at San Miguel Church starting at 11:30 am. Burial will follow at Guam Veteran's Cemetery in Piti.