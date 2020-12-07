1/1
Francisco Toves Cruz
1960 - 2020
(February 16, 1960 - November 30, 2020) Familian Tanaguan ~ Also known as "Ko" ~ Of Yona was called to heaven by our Heavenly Father at the age of 60... Viewing and Last Respects may be paid from 10:00am – 12:00pm on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation Services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona. Please adhere to the guidelines of our current PCOR status.

View the ad as it appeared in print.


Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel
DEC
10
Service
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Peace Crematorium
