Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Lower Level)
Dededo
Rosary
Following Services
Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Lower Level)
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level)
Dededo
Rosary
Following Services
Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level).
Funeral Mass
Sunday, May 5, 2019
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level)
Dededo
Rosary
Saturday, May 4, 2019
Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level)
Dededo
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level)
Dededo
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level)
Dededo
(August 16, 1953 - April 28, 2019) "Marc" or "Ko", Familian "Dak" of Dededo, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 65. Mass of Intention is being said Friday at 7:00 p.m., followed by Rosary at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Lower Level) in Dededo. Mass on Saturday and Sunday is being said at 5:00 p.m., followed by Rosary at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level). Last Respects for Frank will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level) in Dededo. Mass for Christian Burial is being said at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on May 5, 2019
