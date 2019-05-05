|
(August 16, 1953 - April 28, 2019) "Marc" or "Ko", Familian "Dak" of Dededo, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 65. Mass of Intention is being said Friday at 7:00 p.m., followed by Rosary at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Lower Level) in Dededo. Mass on Saturday and Sunday is being said at 5:00 p.m., followed by Rosary at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level). Last Respects for Frank will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level) in Dededo. Mass for Christian Burial is being said at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 5, 2019