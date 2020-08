(August 7, 1951 - August 13, 2020) Familian "Lencho" ~ "Frank" of Dededo was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 69... A private memorial service for Frank will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 9am to 12pm at Guam Memorial Home Chapel in Leyang Barrigada, followed by burial at Guam Memorial Park where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.