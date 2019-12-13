|
|
(September 10, 1972 - December 3, 2019) aka "Frank" of Ypapao Estates, Dededo, was called home by our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, December 03, 2019 at the age of 47. Mass and Rosary is being offered at 6:00 p.m. at San Vicente & San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Last Respects will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at San Vicente & San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Mass for the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 Noon. Interment services will immediately follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua, where we will bid Franklin farewell to his final, peaceful resting place.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 13, 2019