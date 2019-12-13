Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
San Vicente & San Roke Catholic Church
Barrigada
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Pigo Catholic Cemetery
Anigua
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
San Vicente & San Roke Catholic Church
Barrigada
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Blas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin Cruz Blas


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Franklin Cruz Blas Obituary
(September 10, 1972 - December 3, 2019) aka "Frank" of Ypapao Estates, Dededo, was called home by our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, December 03, 2019 at the age of 47. Mass and Rosary is being offered at 6:00 p.m. at San Vicente & San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Last Respects will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at San Vicente & San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Mass for the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 Noon. Interment services will immediately follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua, where we will bid Franklin farewell to his final, peaceful resting place.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -