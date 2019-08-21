Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
Dededo
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
Dededo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Nauta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin Iglesias Nauta


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Franklin Iglesias Nauta Obituary
(January 15, 1960 – August 15, 2019) Fondly known as "Boo, Ko, Nani", Familian "Nani", of Dededo, was called home by our Heavenly Father on August 15, 2019 at the age of 59. Mass of Intention is being offered nightly at 6:00pm, Mon.-Fri. (lower level) and 5pm, Sat.-Sun. (upper level) at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. Last Respects for Franklin will be held at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo, Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 9:00am - 12:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00pm. Interment to follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now