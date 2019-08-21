|
(January 15, 1960 – August 15, 2019) Fondly known as "Boo, Ko, Nani", Familian "Nani", of Dededo, was called home by our Heavenly Father on August 15, 2019 at the age of 59. Mass of Intention is being offered nightly at 6:00pm, Mon.-Fri. (lower level) and 5pm, Sat.-Sun. (upper level) at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. Last Respects for Franklin will be held at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo, Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 9:00am - 12:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00pm. Interment to follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 21, 2019