We invite our families, relatives and friends to join us in prayers as we celebrate the first anniversary of our loved one into eternal life. Mass Intentions will be offered at San Miguel Church in Talofofo beginning November 25, 2019. Mass will be said daily at 7:00pm except on Thursday (no mass), Friday at 7:00pm, Saturday at 5:00pm, and Sunday at 7:00am and 9:30am. On the final day Tuesday, December 3, 2019, Mass will be celebrated at 7:00pm. We invite everyone to join us afterwards for dinner near the church grounds. Mona Guerrero Hill & Family.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 23, 2019