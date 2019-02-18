|
(August 11, 1933 - February 12, 2019) "Mama Freddy" of Tamuning, passed away on February 12, 2019 at the age of 85… Family viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm. Last respects will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Agana Heights Seventh-day Adventist Church beginning at 9:00 am. Memorial Service will commence at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 18, 2019