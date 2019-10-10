Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
family residence
574-G Pulantat Road
Pulantat - Yona
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church
Chalan Pago
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church
Chalan Pago
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church
Chalan Pago
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
5:30 PM
Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church
Chalan Pago
Service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church
Chalan Pago
Fructuoso Mariano Santos Jr. Obituary
(May 19, 1948 - September 18, 2019) Familian "Tagalog" ~ "Jr." - "Uncle Son" - "Papa Bear" of Pulantat - Yona and formerly of Tai - Mangilao, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 71. Mass of Intentions is being offered at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago as follows: 6 p.m. Monday to Friday (no mass on Thursday); 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m. on Sunday. On Thursday, October 10th rosary will be prayed at the family residence, 574-G Pulantat Road in Pulantat - Yona. Last Respects for JR will be held on Saturday, October 12th from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019
