(May 19, 1948 - September 18, 2019) Familian "Tagalog" ~ "Jr." - "Uncle Son" - "Papa Bear" of Pulantat - Yona and formerly of Tai - Mangilao, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 71. Mass of Intentions is being offered at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago as follows: 6 p.m. Monday to Friday (no mass on Thursday); 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m. on Sunday. On Thursday, October 10th rosary will be prayed at the family residence, 574-G Pulantat Road in Pulantat - Yona. Last Respects for JR will be held on Saturday, October 12th from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.



View the ad as it appeared in print. Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019