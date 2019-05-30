Services
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Saint John's Episcopal Church
Tumon
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint John's Episcopal Church
Tumon
Geoffrey Kenneth William Burke Obituary
(January 1, 1945 - May 19, 2019) Fondly known as "Geoff I Berserk", Familian "Burke" of Tamuning, was called by our heavenly Father at the age of 74. Last Respects will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11:15 am. at Saint John's Episcopal Church in Tumon. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veteran's Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on May 30, 2019
