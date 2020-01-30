|
|
(August 9, 1970 - January 24, 2020) Familian "Brand" - "Tape" / Also known as "Jerry Lape" Mass and Rosary are being offered daily at the Blessed Diego Luis de San Vitores Church in Tumon on weekdays at 6pm, Saturday at 5:30pm, and Sunday at 9am. Last Respects for Jerry may be paid on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 8am to 11am at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Tamuning. Mass for Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12pm. Interment will follow at the Guam Windward Memorial Park in Yona, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 30, 2020