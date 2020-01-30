Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
Tamuning
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
Tamuning
(August 9, 1970 - January 24, 2020) Familian "Brand" - "Tape" / Also known as "Jerry Lape" Mass and Rosary are being offered daily at the Blessed Diego Luis de San Vitores Church in Tumon on weekdays at 6pm, Saturday at 5:30pm, and Sunday at 9am. Last Respects for Jerry may be paid on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 8am to 11am at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Tamuning. Mass for Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12pm. Interment will follow at the Guam Windward Memorial Park in Yona, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 30, 2020
