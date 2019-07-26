Services
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Toto
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Toto
Glafira Santos Perez


1928 - 2019
Glafira Santos Perez Obituary
(January 13, 1928 - July 21, 2019) Of Dededo,was called to her eternal rest on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the age of 91. Mass and Rosary (immediately after mass) are being said nightly at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 6:00p.m. on weeknights, Saturday at 5:30p.m., and Sunday at 9:30a.m. Last Respects may be paid on Monday, August 5 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Toto starting at 9:00a.m. Holy sacrifice of the mass will be offered on the same day at 12:00p.m. Interment will follow at Pigo Cemetery.

Published in Pacific Daily News on July 26, 2019
