Santa Barbara Catholic Church
303 Iglesias Circle
Dededo, Guam 96929
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
(December 26, 1927 - September 12, 2019) Fondly known as "Lang" - Familian: "Terao", Of Dededo, was called to Eternal rest at the age of 91. Mass of Intentions are being offered Monday through Friday at 6:00 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Lower Level) in Dededo. Mass on Saturday and Sunday are being offered at 5:00 p.m. (Upper Level). Last respects for Lang will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo (Upper Level), beginning at 9:00 a.m. and concluding at 12:30 p.m. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Veteran's Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019
