(November 21, 1955 - July 4, 2019) "Embin" Of Dededo was called to her eternal rest by our heavenly Father at the age of 63. Last Respects will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Roman Catholic Church in Chalan Pago. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at the Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on July 18, 2019