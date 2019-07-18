Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Roman Catholic Church
Chalan Pago
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Roman Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
Windward Hills, Yona
Gloria Tiñoso Restuvog Obituary
(November 21, 1955 - July 4, 2019) "Embin" Of Dededo was called to her eternal rest by our heavenly Father at the age of 63. Last Respects will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Roman Catholic Church in Chalan Pago. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at the Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on July 18, 2019
