Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church, lower level
|
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church, lower level
|
Viewing
View Map
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church, lower level
|
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church, lower level
|
Rosary
Following Services
|
Rosary
Following Services
|
Rosary
Following Services
|
Rosary
Following Services
|
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
View Map
Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level)
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
|
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church, upper level
|
Service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church, upper level
|
Rosary
Following Services
|
Rosary
Following Services
|
"Uncle Galo/Berny", Familian "Tagalo"/"Menang" Originally of Chalan Pago, now residing in Dededo, passed away at the age of 64 years in Hawaii. Holy Mass is being offered at Santa Barbara Church, lower level, Monday-Friday at 6:00 pm with rosary immediately after and upper level, Saturday-Sunday at 5:00 pm with rosary immediately following. Family viewing will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 10:00 am -12:00 pm at Ada's Funeral Home in Sinajana. Last Respects will be on Saturday, March 16, 2019, beginning at 9:00am – 11:30 am, at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level), Dededo. Mass for Christian Burial will be said at 12:00pm. Interment Services will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 13, 2019
