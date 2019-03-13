Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church, lower level
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church, lower level
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church, lower level
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church, lower level
Rosary
Following Services
Rosary
Following Services
Rosary
Following Services
Rosary
Following Services
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level)
Dededo
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church, upper level
Service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church, upper level
Rosary
Following Services
Rosary
Following Services
Gonzalo Mafnas Bernardo Obituary
"Uncle Galo/Berny", Familian "Tagalo"/"Menang" Originally of Chalan Pago, now residing in Dededo, passed away at the age of 64 years in Hawaii. Holy Mass is being offered at Santa Barbara Church, lower level, Monday-Friday at 6:00 pm with rosary immediately after and upper level, Saturday-Sunday at 5:00 pm with rosary immediately following. Family viewing will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 10:00 am -12:00 pm at Ada's Funeral Home in Sinajana. Last Respects will be on Saturday, March 16, 2019, beginning at 9:00am – 11:30 am, at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level), Dededo. Mass for Christian Burial will be said at 12:00pm. Interment Services will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 13, 2019
