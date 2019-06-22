|
(September 11, 1931 – June 16, 2019) Of Santa Rita, was called to his eternal rest on June 16, 2019 at the age of 87. Mass is being offered Saturday at 7:00 a.m., Sunday at 10:00 a.m., and Monday at 6:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Santa Rita. Viewing and Last Respects will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 beginning at 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Santa Rita. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 p.m. Interment Services to follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Published in Pacific Daily News on June 22, 2019