Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
8:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Santa Rita
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Santa Rita
Gregorio Concepcion Borja


Gregorio Concepcion Borja Obituary
(September 11, 1931 – June 16, 2019) Of Santa Rita, was called to his eternal rest on June 16, 2019 at the age of 87. Mass is being offered Saturday at 7:00 a.m., Sunday at 10:00 a.m., and Monday at 6:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Santa Rita. Viewing and Last Respects will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 beginning at 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Santa Rita. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 p.m. Interment Services to follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

Published in Pacific Daily News on June 22, 2019
