|
|
(May 4, 1958 – February 27, 2020) Also know as "Greg or Junior" from Santa Rita, was called to eternal life at the age of 61... Viewing and Last Respects may be paid from 9:00am – 11:30am on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Santa Rita. Mass of a Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 noon. Interment Services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills-Yona.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 4, 2020