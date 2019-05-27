Resources
More Obituaries for Guadelupe Gofigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guadelupe Santiago Quintana Gofigan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Guadelupe Santiago Quintana Gofigan Obituary
(October 27, 1937 - May 22, 2019) Guadelupe Santiago Quintana Gofigan Of Umatac was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 81… Mass of Intentions is being offered nightly at 7:00pm at San Dionisio Church in Umatac, Monday, May 27 - Thursday, May 30, 2019. Last Respects for Guadelupe will be held on Saturday, June 1st, 2019 at San Dionisio Church, beginning at 9:00am and concluding at 11:30am. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 12noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.