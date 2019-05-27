|
(October 27, 1937 - May 22, 2019) Guadelupe Santiago Quintana Gofigan Of Umatac was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 81… Mass of Intentions is being offered nightly at 7:00pm at San Dionisio Church in Umatac, Monday, May 27 - Thursday, May 30, 2019. Last Respects for Guadelupe will be held on Saturday, June 1st, 2019 at San Dionisio Church, beginning at 9:00am and concluding at 11:30am. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 12noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 27, 2019