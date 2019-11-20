Services
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
303 Iglesias Circle
Dededo, Guam 96929
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Guillermo Calubaquib
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guillermo Lumabao Calubaquib


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Guillermo Lumabao Calubaquib Obituary
(February 14, 1935 – November 10, 2019) Affectionately known as: Gil Of Machanao, Dededo was called to his eternal rest at the age of 84. Mass of intention is being offered as Sta. Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. Monday to Friday (lower level) at 6:00 p.m. followed by rosary. Saturday and Sunday (upper level) mass will be at 5:00 p.m. followed by rosary and will end on Friday November 22, 2019. Last respects for Guillermo will be held on Saturday November 23, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Garden, Winward Hills Yona. Where we will bid him farewell and peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -