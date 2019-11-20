|
|
(February 14, 1935 – November 10, 2019) Affectionately known as: Gil Of Machanao, Dededo was called to his eternal rest at the age of 84. Mass of intention is being offered as Sta. Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. Monday to Friday (lower level) at 6:00 p.m. followed by rosary. Saturday and Sunday (upper level) mass will be at 5:00 p.m. followed by rosary and will end on Friday November 22, 2019. Last respects for Guillermo will be held on Saturday November 23, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Garden, Winward Hills Yona. Where we will bid him farewell and peaceful rest.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 20, 2019