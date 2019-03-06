Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
St.Jude Thaddeus Church
Sinajana
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
St.Jude Thaddeus Church
Sinajana
Interment
Following Services
Guam Veteran's Cemetery
Piti
Guillermo Terlaje Sablan


Guillermo Terlaje Sablan Obituary
(November 3, 1934 - February 27, 2019) "Emo"/"Gil"/"Gilly", Familian Chode Formerly from Sinajana/Agat was called home by our Eternal Father on Wednesday February 27th, 2019 at the age of 84yrs old. Last Respects will be held on Saturday, March 9th, 2019 from 9am -12:30pm at St.Jude Thaddeus Church, Sinajana, Guam. Mass of Chnstian Burial will be offered at 1pm. Interment will immediately follow at Guam Veteran's Cemetery, Piti, Guam.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019
