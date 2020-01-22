Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Guam Veteran's Cemetery Chapel
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Guam Veteran's Cemetery Chapel
Harry Takeo Matsumoto Obituary
(May 12, 1924 to January 14, 2020) 100th Battalion 442nd INF RCT, WW2 Veteran Tamuning Eagles (Guam Eagles) Youth Football Founder Retired US Navy Public Works ~ "Harry T." Of Yigo, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 95… Family Viewing will be on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm at Ada's Funeral Home, Sinajana. Last Respects for Harry will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Guam Veteran's Cemetery Chapel from 9:00 am to 11:45 am. Memorial Service will commence at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest. Luncheon Service will be at Palauan Asahi Abai, Lada Avenue, Dededo at 1:30pm.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020
