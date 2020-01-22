|
(May 12, 1924 to January 14, 2020) 100th Battalion 442nd INF RCT, WW2 Veteran Tamuning Eagles (Guam Eagles) Youth Football Founder Retired US Navy Public Works ~ "Harry T." Of Yigo, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 95… Family Viewing will be on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm at Ada's Funeral Home, Sinajana. Last Respects for Harry will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Guam Veteran's Cemetery Chapel from 9:00 am to 11:45 am. Memorial Service will commence at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest. Luncheon Service will be at Palauan Asahi Abai, Lada Avenue, Dededo at 1:30pm.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020