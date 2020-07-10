(January 23, 1927 - June 21, 2020) Familian "Cabesa / Queto" ~ Of Dededo, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 93. After serving 31 years in the Deparment of Public Safety, Henry retired as the first Chamoru Colonel in the Department... Last Respects for Henry will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Agana Heights Baptist Church. Memorial Service to be offered at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.