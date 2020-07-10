1/2
Henry Flores Taintano
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(January 23, 1927 - June 21, 2020) Familian "Cabesa / Queto" ~ Of Dededo, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 93. After serving 31 years in the Deparment of Public Safety, Henry retired as the first Chamoru Colonel in the Department... Last Respects for Henry will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Agana Heights Baptist Church. Memorial Service to be offered at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
09:00 - 11:30 AM
Agana Heights Baptist Church.
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Agana Heights Baptist Churc
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved