Henry Garrido Mesa

Henry Garrido Mesa In Memoriam
Tessi, Toby & Tami, the children of the late Henry Mesa invite family and friends to join us in prayer for the Anniversary Celebration of our Beloved. Mass will be held at the San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot. Monday through Friday at 6:00PM, Saturday at 5:00PM and Sunday at 6:30PM. On Saturday September 21st dinner will be served after the 6PM services in the Parish Social Hall. We ask you to share memories of our beloved to his grand children. Dangkulo Na Si Yu'os Ma'ase.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019
