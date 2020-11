(April 17, 1971 - November 4, 2020) Also known as "Jun or Henry O" (Familian "Gass") Of Sinajana was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 49... Last Respects will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Barrigada. Mass will be offered at 12 p.m. at San Miguel Catholic Church in Talofofo, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.