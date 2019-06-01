Resources
We, the family of the late Henry Junior Salas would like to invite all our family and friends to join us in prayer as w e commemorate the First Anniversary of our beloved Henry Junior into eternal life with our Lord. Novena of masses are being offered at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot. On the final day, Monday, June 3, rosary and dinner will be held at the family's home at 262F Naki Street, Ordot, 6:00pm. Kindly Join Us The Family.

Published in Pacific Daily News on June 1, 2019
