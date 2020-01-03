Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
8:00 AM - 11:30 AM
family residence
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
San Dionisio Catholic Church
Umatac
Herbert Reyes Gofigan Obituary
(October 29, 1939 - December 24, 2019) "Uncle Boy" Of Umatac, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 80. Last Respects for Herbert will be held on Saturday, January 11th from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the family residence. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon at San Dionisio Catholic Church in Umatac. Interment will follow at Umatac Cemetery, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 3, 2020
