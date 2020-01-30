|
(October 29, 1938 - January 22, 2020) Familian "Joe" / "Eging" ~ Retiree of Department of Corrections ~ Fondly known as "Nancy" / "Auntie Tang" of Mangilao, was called to eternal rest at the age of 81... Last respects for Ignacia will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 from 9:00 to 12:00 noon at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Mass for Christian burial is being offered at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada, were we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
