Services
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Santa Teresita Catholic Church
Mangilao
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
Santa Teresita Catholic Church
Mangilao
View Map
Ignacia Francisco Meno Obituary
(October 29, 1938 - January 22, 2020) Familian "Joe" / "Eging" ~ Retiree of Department of Corrections ~ Fondly known as "Nancy" / "Auntie Tang" of Mangilao, was called to eternal rest at the age of 81... Last respects for Ignacia will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 from 9:00 to 12:00 noon at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Mass for Christian burial is being offered at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada, were we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 30, 2020
