Of Mangilao, now residing in Barrigada Heights was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 82 and 78. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. at 446 North Sabana Dr., Barrigada Heights. Last Respects for Mom and Dad will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Windward Memorial, Windward Hills, Yona, where we will bid them farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 9, 2019