Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Last Respects
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM
San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church
Barrigada
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ignacio & Fidela Leon Guerrero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ignacio & Fidela Leon Guerrero

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ignacio & Fidela Leon Guerrero Obituary
Of Mangilao, now residing in Barrigada Heights was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 82 and 78. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. at 446 North Sabana Dr., Barrigada Heights. Last Respects for Mom and Dad will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Windward Memorial, Windward Hills, Yona, where we will bid them farewell and a peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now