Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Inarajan
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Joseph Church
Inaraja
(February 23, 1946 – July 1, 2019) Lovingly known as "Sonny" of Malojloj, Inarajan passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the age of 73. Mass of Intention and Rosary following is being offered at St. Joseph Church, Inarajan. Last respects will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, Inarajan beginning at 9:00 a.m. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow at our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

Published in Pacific Daily News on July 5, 2019
