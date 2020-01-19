Services
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Saint Anthony Church
Tamuning
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Saint Anthony Church
Tamuning
Irene Salazar Carbon


Irene Salazar Carbon


1935 - 2020
Irene Salazar Carbon Obituary
(December 15, 1935 - January 11, 2020) In her new life, Irene will be welcomed and greeted at the gates of heaven by her beloved parents and loving husband Teodoro B. Carbon… Rosaries will be held at Saint Anthony Chapel in Tamuning starting on Saturday, January 11, 2020 - January 18, 2020 at 5:30pm. (Sunday rosaries will be held at 6pm at the main church). Viewing and Last Respects will be held at Saint Anthony Church in Tamuning on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 9am-11:30am. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on January 21, 2020 at 12pm, and Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Cross Island Road, Yona.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020
