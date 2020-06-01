(April 1, 1947 - May 18, 2020) "Ma I" or "Auntie I" of Toto-Barrigada, was called home to her eternal rest at the age of 73... Private family rosary is being said nightly. Immediate family viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang - Barrigada, followed by cremation. Interment will be at 9 a.m. Friday, June 5 at Pigo Cemetery.