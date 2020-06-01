Irene Viola Ada Torres-Caridad
1947 - 2020
(April 1, 1947 - May 18, 2020) "Ma I" or "Auntie I" of Toto-Barrigada, was called home to her eternal rest at the age of 73... Private family rosary is being said nightly. Immediate family viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang - Barrigada, followed by cremation. Interment will be at 9 a.m. Friday, June 5 at Pigo Cemetery.

View the ad as it appeared in print.


Published in Pacific Daily News on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Guam Memorial Funeral Home
JUN
5
Interment
09:00 AM
Pigo Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
May 29, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
