We, the family, would like to invite our families and friends to join us in prayers as we celebrate the 10th Anniversary of our loved one into eternal life. Mass of Intention to be offered at Santa Bernadita Catholic Church in Agafa-Gumas. On the final night, Monday, April 8, 2019, Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Anniversary Mass at 6:30 p.m. Immediately after the Mass, we invite everyone to join us for dinner at Flores Residence, Mataguac, Yigo. Kindly join us in prayer. The Family.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 30, 2019