(May 15, 1922 - April 18, 2019) Fondly known as "Sidro" of Dededo, was called to his eternal rest at the age of 96. Mass of Intentions is being said Monday through Friday at 6:00 p.m. at Santa Barbara Church (Lower Level), Dededo. Mass on Saturday on Sunday is being said at 5:00 p.m. at Santa Barbara Church (Upper Level), Dededo. Last respects for Isidro will held Tuesday,April 30, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level) in Dededo. Mass for Christian burial is being said at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019