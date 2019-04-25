Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church (Lower Level)
Dededo
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church (Lower Level),
Dededo
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church (Upper Level)
Dededo
View Map
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara Church (Upper Level)
Dededo
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level)
Dededo
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level)
Resources
More Obituaries for Isidro Domingo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isidro Saique Domingo


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Isidro Saique Domingo Obituary
(May 15, 1922 - April 18, 2019) Fondly known as "Sidro" of Dededo, was called to his eternal rest at the age of 96. Mass of Intentions is being said Monday through Friday at 6:00 p.m. at Santa Barbara Church (Lower Level), Dededo. Mass on Saturday on Sunday is being said at 5:00 p.m. at Santa Barbara Church (Upper Level), Dededo. Last respects for Isidro will held Tuesday,April 30, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level) in Dededo. Mass for Christian burial is being said at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now