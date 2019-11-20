Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Ivan Boyd Salas Dydasco


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ivan Boyd Salas Dydasco Obituary
(January 3, 1968 – November 10, 2019) Familian Budoki and Galaide, of Agat, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 51. Last Respects for Ivan will be held on Saturday, November 30th from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Agat. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at the Guam Veteran's Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 20, 2019
