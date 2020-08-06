1/1
Jacqueline Balquiedra "Jackie" Ponce
1973 - 2020
August 28, 1973-July 15, 2020 of Dededo, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 46. A memorial mass for Jacqueline will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 12 p.m., at Saint Anthony Church in Tamuning, following by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang-Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.


Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Memorial Mass
12:00 PM
Saint Anthony Church
August 5, 2020
She is my Bravest First Cousin, She Surrender Herself to God and She is Now in the Hands of our God Almighty, She Inspire a lot of People and Taught us How Life is so Precious and it is a Gift from God and we need to Enjoy every minute of our life and never forget to thank God for that we are still alive. I’m happy that God make you strong to your Family and Peacefully Return to Him, This is not a Goodbye this is a New Journey for you and a New Beginning to all of us here, We will miss you, we will see you cous, I love you ate Jac, “Paynawa Naka King Gamat ning Ginu” ❤
Efcel Ponce Cura
Family
