She is my Bravest First Cousin, She Surrender Herself to God and She is Now in the Hands of our God Almighty, She Inspire a lot of People and Taught us How Life is so Precious and it is a Gift from God and we need to Enjoy every minute of our life and never forget to thank God for that we are still alive. I’m happy that God make you strong to your Family and Peacefully Return to Him, This is not a Goodbye this is a New Journey for you and a New Beginning to all of us here, We will miss you, we will see you cous, I love you ate Jac, “Paynawa Naka King Gamat ning Ginu” ❤

Efcel Ponce Cura

Family