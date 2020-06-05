Jaime A. Paleracio
1951 - 2020
(March 25, 1951 - May 30, 2020) Jaime "Jimmy" A. Paleracio of Yigo was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 69... Rosary is being said nightly at the family residence by family members only due to social distancing and will end on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Viewing and Last Respects may be paid from 8:30 am to 11:30 am on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Cremation Services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Viewing
08:30 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
JUN
6
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Funeral services provided by
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
