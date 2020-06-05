(March 25, 1951 - May 30, 2020) Jaime "Jimmy" A. Paleracio of Yigo was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 69... Rosary is being said nightly at the family residence by family members only due to social distancing and will end on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Viewing and Last Respects may be paid from 8:30 am to 11:30 am on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Cremation Services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.