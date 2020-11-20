(February 1, 1946 - October 26, 2020) Familian "Ando" - "Nine" - Titang" ~ Jamie Garcia Salas Of Mongmong, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 74... Last Respects for Jamie will be held on Tuesday, November 23 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.