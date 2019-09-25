Services
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Agana Cathedral Basilica
Guam
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
James Joseph Stadler M.D.


James Joseph Stadler M.D. Obituary
(September 5, 1949 - September 16, 2019) Family viewing will be on September 27, 1:00-3:00 pm; Funeral service will be held on September 28, 2019 at the Agana Cathedral Basilica, Guam. Public viewing is from 9:00 to 11:30 am. Eulogy starts at 10:30 am in order to accommodate the public to express their parting thoughts to Dr. Stadler. Mass of Christian Burial is set for 1:00 pm followed by interment at Pigo Cemetery.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019
