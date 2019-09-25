|
|
(September 5, 1949 - September 16, 2019) Family viewing will be on September 27, 1:00-3:00 pm; Funeral service will be held on September 28, 2019 at the Agana Cathedral Basilica, Guam. Public viewing is from 9:00 to 11:30 am. Eulogy starts at 10:30 am in order to accommodate the public to express their parting thoughts to Dr. Stadler. Mass of Christian Burial is set for 1:00 pm followed by interment at Pigo Cemetery.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019