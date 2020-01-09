|
(December 11, 1967 - December 31, 2019) of Agat (formerly of Tumon), passed away in the Grace of our Lord at the age of 52 years. Last respects for James will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Agat. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang- Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020