(September 28, 1954 - August 4, 2019) Fondly known as "Jimmy" - "Dupong" Of Dededo, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 64. Mass of Intention is being offered at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo as follows: 6 p.m. Monday to Friday (Lower Level) 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (Upper Level) Masses will end on Tuesday, August 13th. Last Respects for Jaime will be held on Tuesday, August 20th, from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Lower Level) in Dededo. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Private Cremation will follow.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 16, 2019