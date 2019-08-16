Services
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
303 Iglesias Circle
Dededo, Guam 96929
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
Dededo
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
Dededo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jamie Isidro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamie Crisostomo Isidro


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jamie Crisostomo Isidro Obituary
(September 28, 1954 - August 4, 2019) Fondly known as "Jimmy" - "Dupong" Of Dededo, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 64. Mass of Intention is being offered at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo as follows: 6 p.m. Monday to Friday (Lower Level) 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (Upper Level) Masses will end on Tuesday, August 13th. Last Respects for Jaime will be held on Tuesday, August 20th, from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Lower Level) in Dededo. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Private Cremation will follow.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.