(February 6, 1958 - February 14, 2019) Familian "Pomparu/Chedu" ~ Of Yigo was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 61… Last respects for Jane will be held on Tuesday, February 26th from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019