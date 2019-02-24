Services
Our Lady of Lourdes
153 Chalan Pale Ramon Lagu
Yigo, Guam 96929
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
Jane Rose Taitague Yamasaki Obituary
(February 6, 1958 - February 14, 2019) Familian "Pomparu/Chedu" ~ Of Yigo was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 61… Last respects for Jane will be held on Tuesday, February 26th from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019
