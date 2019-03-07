|
To our Family and Friends, We the family of Jane Rose Taitague Yamasaki would like to thank you all for your warm expressions of sympathy, support and compassion on the recent loss of our beloved Wife, Mom, Grandmother and Sister. We take comfort from the sympathy you have extended to our family and in the loving memories we have of her. Special thanks to: Guam Memorial Funeral Home, Our Lady of Lourdes Church Staff (Father Paul Goffigan, Father Danny & Evelyn Ridgeway), Yigo Mayor and Staff, Ronald Laitan and Port Police, Mary Q's Catering, Mr. Norman and St. John's Choir, St. John's Faculty and Staff, Department of Land Management Records Division, Monte Garrido, Francis Reyes & Family, Quenga & Borja Families, Taitague Family, and Laitan Family. From: Anthony Yamasaki & Family.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019