~ First Rosary Anniversary ~ We the family of the late Jane Rose Taitague Yamasaki would like to invite our family and friends to join us in prayer as we celebrate the First death anniversary of our beloved. Rosaries will be prayed nightly at the family residence 201 Apacha Lane, Yigo on February 06, through February 14, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. On the final night mass will be offered at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo at 6:30 p.m. Rosary and Dinner will follow at the family residence. Kindly join us, The Family.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 31, 2020